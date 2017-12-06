.338 Lapua Brass, Hornady ELDM's & Forster Dies



One of the pieces of brass has been drilled out and threaded for a Hornady OAL gauge and the smith went ahead and for some reason made a dummy round with 1 piece of brass and 1 hornady ELDM. I say this because no action, barrel, stock, etc. was ever ordered so not sure why he got ahead of the game and did this....



For sale:



1. 299 pieces of Hornady 285 grain ELDM's (1 is a dummy in a piece of brass)

2. 100 Pieces of Lapua Brand Brass (1 has been threaded for a Hornadly OAL gauge and 1 is a dummy with a Hornady ELDM in it but can be pulled and used)

3. Forster Full Length Sizing Die & Ultra Micrometer Seater Die



Package on all above - $570.00

#1 Only - $215.00

#2 Only - $260.00

#3 Only - $105.00



All prices do not include shipping and are via PayPal gift. Will accept USPS money order or personal check but will not ship until funds clear. Items are located in Seaford, DE 19973. NO TRADES.



Feel free to call if have any questions (410) eight 29- zero 6siz7























I had my local gunsmith commission a build for a custom .338 Lapua back in August 2017, so I ordered all the components for the gun while he was doing his thing. After many calls, the back and forth and considerable delays I am going another route, so for sale is brand new never used dies, never fired Lapua brand brass and bullets.One of the pieces of brass has been drilled out and threaded for a Hornady OAL gauge and the smith went ahead and for some reason made a dummy round with 1 piece of brass and 1 hornady ELDM. I say this because no action, barrel, stock, etc. was ever ordered so not sure why he got ahead of the game and did this....For sale:1. 299 pieces of Hornady 285 grain ELDM's (1 is a dummy in a piece of brass)2. 100 Pieces of Lapua Brand Brass (1 has been threaded for a Hornadly OAL gauge and 1 is a dummy with a Hornady ELDM in it but can be pulled and used)3. Forster Full Length Sizing Die & Ultra Micrometer Seater DiePackage on all above - $570.00#1 Only - $215.00#2 Only - $260.00#3 Only - $105.00All prices do not include shipping and are via PayPal gift. Will accept USPS money order or personal check but will not ship until funds clear. Items are located in Seaford, DE 19973. NO TRADES.Feel free to call if have any questions (410) eight 29- zero 6siz7