338 Lapua brass and dies



Brass (all 1x, maybe a few 2x)::

49 ppu

24 nosler

59 hornady

29 sb

Any currently loaded rounds will be pulled with primers popped out.



lyman carbide dies



Sure I have a few other odds and ends, like lee trimmer and modified case that will be thrown in.



Asking $250 for all of it shipped and insured.



Thanks

Ben























I have started collecting stuff for my 338 lapua AI and am selling my 338 lapua stuff now. I have the following for sale:Brass (all 1x, maybe a few 2x)::49 ppu24 nosler59 hornady29 sbAny currently loaded rounds will be pulled with primers popped out.lyman carbide diesSure I have a few other odds and ends, like lee trimmer and modified case that will be thrown in.Asking $250 for all of it shipped and insured.ThanksBen