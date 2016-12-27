     close
338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
12-27-2016, 08:33 PM
338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
I had purchased 2 boxes when I first got my gun. I have since sold it, so now I'm looking to pass them on, I know they can be hard to find at times.

Wanting to get 200.00. I'll ship in the US for free.

Again this is 1 box, brand new, 100 count 338 lapua brand brass
    12-27-2016, 08:47 PM
    Re: 338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
    I'll take them. Could you please send a picture of the brass to 541-270-2202.


    Thanks Corey
    12-27-2016, 09:22 PM
    Re: 338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
    I'll take seconds if it falls through
    12-27-2016, 09:48 PM
    Re: 338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
    Pending deal right now
    12-27-2016, 10:09 PM
    Re: 338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
    Sold
