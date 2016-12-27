Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-27-2016, 08:33 PM
snobound
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 12
338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
I had purchased 2 boxes when I first got my gun. I have since sold it, so now I'm looking to pass them on, I know they can be hard to find at times.
Wanting to get 200.00. I'll ship in the US for free.
Again this is 1 box, brand new, 100 count 338 lapua brand brass
#
2
12-27-2016, 08:47 PM
338edge
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: siletz, oregon
Posts: 420
Re: 338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
I'll take them. Could you please send a picture of the brass to 541-270-2202.
Thanks Corey
#
3
12-27-2016, 09:22 PM
marioq
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,554
Re: 338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
I'll take seconds if it falls through
#
4
12-27-2016, 09:48 PM
snobound
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 12
Re: 338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
Pending deal right now
#
5
12-27-2016, 10:09 PM
snobound
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 12
Re: 338 lapua brass. Brand new 100 count box for sale
Sold
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
wtb 357 mag brass
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:36 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC