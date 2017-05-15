Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
338 Bullets Nosler, Barnes
338 Bullets Nosler, Barnes
05-15-2017, 11:22 AM
Huntinaz
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 46
338 Bullets Nosler, Barnes
1 full Box 250gr Nosler Partition spitzer
$30 shipped
1 full box 250gr Nosler Partition round nose
$30 shipped
1 full Box 175gr Barnes-X
SPF
Will combine shipping
