338 Bullets Nosler, Barnes $30 shipped



1 full box 250gr Nosler Partition round nose $30 shipped



1 full Box 175gr Barnes-X SPF





Will combine shipping



1 full Box 250gr Nosler Partition spitzer1 full box 250gr Nosler Partition round nose1 full Box 175gr Barnes-XWill combine shipping Last edited by Huntinaz; 05-15-2017 at 01:01 PM .