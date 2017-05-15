Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



338 Bullets Nosler, Barnes
Unread 05-15-2017, 11:22 AM
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 46
338 Bullets Nosler, Barnes
1 full Box 250gr Nosler Partition spitzer $30 shipped

1 full box 250gr Nosler Partition round nose $30 shipped

1 full Box 175gr Barnes-X SPF


Will combine shipping

Last edited by Huntinaz; 05-15-2017 at 01:01 PM.
