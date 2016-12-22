Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
.338 Bullets 300gr EH & SMK Hammer 285
.338 Bullets 300gr EH & SMK Hammer 285
12-22-2016, 12:35 PM
Wedgy
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 537
.338 Bullets 300gr EH & SMK Hammer 285
4 full boxes Berger 300 EH $65/box
3 full boxes SMK 300 $30/box
1 full box Hammer 285 $70/box
I take Paypal or whatever else, you pay shipping, can probably fit all of them in the $12 flat rate USPS box.
Call, text, PM west coast(lead free) time (six six one)373-5536
