     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page .338 Bullets 300gr EH & SMK Hammer 285
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

.338 Bullets 300gr EH & SMK Hammer 285
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-22-2016, 12:35 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 537
.338 Bullets 300gr EH & SMK Hammer 285
4 full boxes Berger 300 EH $65/box

3 full boxes SMK 300 $30/box

1 full box Hammer 285 $70/box

I take Paypal or whatever else, you pay shipping, can probably fit all of them in the $12 flat rate USPS box.
Call, text, PM west coast(lead free) time (six six one)373-5536
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTB 270 WSM brass | chambering reamers »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:30 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC