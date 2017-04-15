Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



.338 bullets
Unread 04-15-2017, 01:36 PM
.338 bullets
I have 4 buckets of .338 185gr NP3 coated Barnes X with 2500pcs in each bucket. Asking $1,250 each
