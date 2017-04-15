Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
.338 bullets
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
.338 bullets
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-15-2017, 01:36 PM
firehawk97
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 3
.338 bullets
I have 4 buckets of .338 185gr NP3 coated Barnes X with 2500pcs in each bucket. Asking $1,250 each
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
New 338 Lapua brass & 338 Berger 300 gr bullets
|
Big brass sale---low, low prices
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:59 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC