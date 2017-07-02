Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
338 Berger OTM's 250 grain
02-07-2017, 11:59 PM
spdrman
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Idaho
Posts: 272
338 Berger OTM's 250 grain
I have 2 100ct boxes of 250 grain OTM's
$110 shipped
