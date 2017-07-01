     close
338-378 Weatherby Brass and dies
Unread 01-07-2017, 05:47 PM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 27
338-378 Weatherby Brass and dies
3 boxes of unfired weatherby brand 338-378 brass. $70/ea obo . RCBS 338-378 Weatherby die set. $30. Build went another direction. Your loss my gain.

Kane
Last edited by urds1406; 01-07-2017 at 06:52 PM.
    Unread 01-07-2017, 07:33 PM
    Join Date: Aug 2013
    Location: Arizona
    Posts: 1,557
    Re: 338-378 Weatherby Brass and dies
    1406, is that shipped prices? Also, think you meant "my loss, your gain".
    No apology for liking Weatherbys
