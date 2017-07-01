Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
338-378 Weatherby Brass and dies
01-07-2017, 05:47 PM
urds1406
338-378 Weatherby Brass and dies
3 boxes of unfired weatherby brand 338-378 brass. $70/ea obo . RCBS 338-378 Weatherby die set. $30. Build went another direction. Your loss my gain.
01-07-2017, 07:33 PM
Dosh
Re: 338-378 Weatherby Brass and dies
1406, is that shipped prices? Also, think you meant "my loss, your gain".
