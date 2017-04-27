308 bullets Reloading bench clean up.



.308 cal

Hornady 168 boat hollow point. Moly coated. QTY 100

Nosler accubond 150 gr QTY 25.

Hornady SST 180 gr. QTY 235

Hornady SST 165gr QTY 60.

Hornady SST 150gr QTY 60.

Berger 210 gr VLD Moly coated. QTY 175



Looking for $125 shipped for all of them.