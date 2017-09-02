     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page .308 brass lapua and fgmm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

.308 brass lapua and fgmm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-09-2017, 11:56 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: AZ
Posts: 17
.308 brass lapua and fgmm
200 lapua- 176 once fired, decapped, sized, ss tumbled. 24 new. $120 shipped

282 federal- 199 decapped, sized, sonic cleaned. 83 unprocessed. $60 shipped.

Get both for $170. Pp gift or add 3%.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Wtb 243 win 7mm rem mag and 257 Weatherby brass | Need H4350 IN Reno NV »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:00 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC