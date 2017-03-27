Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
308 brass
308 brass
03-27-2017, 10:34 AM
shooter65
Gold Member
Join Date: Jun 2004
Posts: 854
308 brass
18 boxes of FGGM 168
3 boxes of HSM
1 box of Eagle eye
1 bag of FGGM approx 50
9 boxes of ABM (Lapua)
3 boxes of Corbon (Lapua)
750 pieces of brass shipped in bags
$175 shipped for all
Cross listed. I'll take it by time stamp gets it.
