308 brass
Unread 03-27-2017, 10:34 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2004
Posts: 854
308 brass
18 boxes of FGGM 168
3 boxes of HSM
1 box of Eagle eye
1 bag of FGGM approx 50

9 boxes of ABM (Lapua)
3 boxes of Corbon (Lapua)

750 pieces of brass shipped in bags


$175 shipped for all

Cross listed. I'll take it by time stamp gets it.
