300Win Mag brass
Unread 02-10-2017, 06:45 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Posts: 5
300Win Mag brass
So I have:
175 primed 300 Win Mag brass
25 unprimed 300 Win Mag brass
100 misc 308
3-50 round MTM 300 Win mag ammo boxes
Shipped $100

More info:
Have some 300win mag brass thats been hanging around for a while. 200 aprox total. Cant tell you much on history of it anymore. Still clean and servicable most of it is primed but that should be discounted as I had to pull some of it and it was all thrown together to reprocess. It will come with 3 MTM cases and Im throwing in 100 308 cases I found laying around today. All shipped to you.
Asking $100
