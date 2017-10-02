300Win Mag brass So I have:

175 primed 300 Win Mag brass

25 unprimed 300 Win Mag brass

100 misc 308

3-50 round MTM 300 Win mag ammo boxes

Shipped $100



More info:

Have some 300win mag brass thats been hanging around for a while. 200 aprox total. Cant tell you much on history of it anymore. Still clean and servicable most of it is primed but that should be discounted as I had to pull some of it and it was all thrown together to reprocess. It will come with 3 MTM cases and Im throwing in 100 308 cases I found laying around today. All shipped to you.

Asking $100