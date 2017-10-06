Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
300gr .338 Berger Hybrids
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
300gr .338 Berger Hybrids
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-10-2017, 10:51 AM
Hicks
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Windsor, CO. USA
Posts: 276
300gr .338 Berger Hybrids
I have an unopened box of these. Midway has them for $85. I'll take $84 shipped to your address.
Hicks
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
500 pcs. NEW 45 Auto Rim primed brass For Sale
|
WTB 375 RUM Brass
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:19 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC