300 WSM Nosler factory ammunition
Unread 04-23-2017, 01:19 PM
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 101
300 WSM Nosler factory ammunition
Two boxes of new .300 WSM ammunition 180g Nosler Accubond ammunition - #34 new unfired and #6 fired brass. Compare at $120.00 retail. $95 shipped to you.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
300 WSM Nosler factory ammunition-img_3994.jpg   300 WSM Nosler factory ammunition-img_3995.jpg  

