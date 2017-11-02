|
300 WM reloading; bullets, brass, dies..for sale
My son sold his 300WM and has the following reloading supplies for sale..
$80 -Redding Deluxe Die Set
Includes Neck sizing die
Full length sizing die
Micrometer seating die
Dies are in like new condition
$100: 200 pieces of Norma once fired brass or $50 per hundred
$35 75 pieces of once fired Hornady brass
$35 100ct box of 220 grain sierra match Kings unopened
Sell all at one time...one location: $210 shipped
Broke up, price + shipping
Kmh1914yahoo.com
678-458-9630
Mightyman