300 WM reloading; bullets, brass, dies..for sale My son sold his 300WM and has the following reloading supplies for sale..





$80 -Redding Deluxe Die Set

Includes Neck sizing die

Full length sizing die

Micrometer seating die

Dies are in like new condition





$100: 200 pieces of Norma once fired brass or $50 per hundred



$35 75 pieces of once fired Hornady brass



$35 100ct box of 220 grain sierra match Kings unopened



Sell all at one time...one location: $210 shipped



Broke up, price + shipping



Kmh1914yahoo.com

678-458-9630

