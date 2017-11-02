Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


300 WM reloading; bullets, brass, dies..for sale
Unread 02-11-2017, 12:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Suwanee GA
Posts: 200
300 WM reloading; bullets, brass, dies..for sale
My son sold his 300WM and has the following reloading supplies for sale..


$80 -Redding Deluxe Die Set
Includes Neck sizing die
Full length sizing die
Micrometer seating die
Dies are in like new condition


$100: 200 pieces of Norma once fired brass or $50 per hundred

$35 75 pieces of once fired Hornady brass

$35 100ct box of 220 grain sierra match Kings unopened

Sell all at one time...one location: $210 shipped

Broke up, price + shipping

Kmh1914yahoo.com
678-458-9630
Mightyman
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
300 WM reloading; bullets, brass, dies..for sale-img_0742.jpg   300 WM reloading; bullets, brass, dies..for sale-img_0743.jpg  

300 WM reloading; bullets, brass, dies..for sale-img_0744.jpg  
Unread 02-11-2017, 08:53 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Suwanee GA
Posts: 200
Re: 300 WM reloading; bullets, brass, dies..for sale
Redding Dies and Hornaday brass sold to DMJ
Sold Pending Funds
