300 Win. Mag. Stuff. Selling some 300 Win. Mag. Components/ammo.



107 brass cases. All full length sized, trimmed, chamfered and cleaned with stainless media.



7 nickel plated cases same as above.



All primed with Remington 9 1/2 M and all are once fired.



Almost all brass cases are stamped R-P. A few are WW. Nickel are all FC.



30 rounds of loaded ammo. All factory loaded. 26 Remington somethings. One box marked 180gr. Core-Lokt, and the other is marked 150gr. Core-Lokt. 4 are Federal factory mystery rounds. I have had them laying around for years and simply do not remember what they all are. Use them for foulers or pull the bullets to reclaim the brass.



Asking $100.00 shipped in the Continental U.S. for the lot. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



