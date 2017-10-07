Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



300 Win. Mag. Stuff.
Unread 07-10-2017, 02:29 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Bend, OR.
Posts: 52
300 Win. Mag. Stuff.
Selling some 300 Win. Mag. Components/ammo.

107 brass cases. All full length sized, trimmed, chamfered and cleaned with stainless media.

7 nickel plated cases same as above.

All primed with Remington 9 1/2 M and all are once fired.

Almost all brass cases are stamped R-P. A few are WW. Nickel are all FC.

30 rounds of loaded ammo. All factory loaded. 26 Remington somethings. One box marked 180gr. Core-Lokt, and the other is marked 150gr. Core-Lokt. 4 are Federal factory mystery rounds. I have had them laying around for years and simply do not remember what they all are. Use them for foulers or pull the bullets to reclaim the brass.

Asking $100.00 shipped in the Continental U.S. for the lot.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
300 Win. Mag. Stuff.-19942844_1909604665981958_5642000120777401580_o-1-.jpg   300 Win. Mag. Stuff.-19956220_1909604889315269_3637575450404564790_o.jpg  

