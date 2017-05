300 win mag neck bushing die & a few other dies for sale 300 win mag rcbs competition neck sizing die.

Also have bushings .331 thru .336 to go with it. Would like to sell as a set for $105 shipped.



243 winRedding type s neck bushing die with 268 bushing. $60 shipped.



243 win rcbs neck sizing die $22 shipped



300 win mag rcbs neck sizing die $22 shipped



30/06 forster neck sizing die $28 shipped



300 win mag hornady seater die with floating sleeve with hornady micrometer

adjustment dial $40 shipped



243 win hornady New dim. Die set 27 shipped.



6mm rem benchrest forster fl sizing die $23 shipped



Hornady quick change set for press brand new $15 shipped



Also have collet dies in 300 w.m and 243 if interested.



Everything was just barely used and was just experimenting with a few diff die sets to see which matched my chambers best, so most everything hasnt seen more thab 50 rounds of use.