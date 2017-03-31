Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


300 Weatherby Ammo and Brass
Unread 03-31-2017, 06:33 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Virginia
Posts: 303
300 Weatherby Ammo and Brass
Had these 300 Weatherby items up for sale before and sold some stuff. Now breaking it up to sell it all.

50 rounds of 300 Weatherby factory 180 grain ammo in plastic box (I do not recall what bullet was used by the factory) $135
150 once fired 300 Weatherby Remington factory brass. $75
36 once fired 300 Weatherby Federal nickel brass. $20

Shipping included in price. I accept checks and MO. Contact me with questions, possible trades, any offers or pictures. Thanks for looking.

Jerry
Last edited by jgraham01; 03-31-2017 at 07:24 PM.
