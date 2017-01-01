300 Ultra Mag loaded ammo and components Reloading bench clean-up, sold the rifle so selling the following:



68 rds of Gunwerks 300 Ultra Mag 190 VLD loaded ammunition

12 rds of Gunwerks 300 Ultra Mag 180 Barnes TTSX loaded ammunition

20 rds of once fired 300 Ultra Mag brass, unprocessed



RCBS 2 die sets X2 and one full size die with decapper



Looking to sell ammo and brass together and can add dies as a package, or dies go separate. Loaded ammo goes for $95 a box, I will sell the whole lot of loaded ammo and the once fired brass for $280. The two dies sets will go for $25 plus shipping and the single full size die with decapper for $15.



Happy New Year and Good Hunting! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger