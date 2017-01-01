     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 300 Ultra Mag loaded ammo and components
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

300 Ultra Mag loaded ammo and components
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-01-2017, 04:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 91
300 Ultra Mag loaded ammo and components
Reloading bench clean-up, sold the rifle so selling the following:

68 rds of Gunwerks 300 Ultra Mag 190 VLD loaded ammunition
12 rds of Gunwerks 300 Ultra Mag 180 Barnes TTSX loaded ammunition
20 rds of once fired 300 Ultra Mag brass, unprocessed

RCBS 2 die sets X2 and one full size die with decapper

Looking to sell ammo and brass together and can add dies as a package, or dies go separate. Loaded ammo goes for $95 a box, I will sell the whole lot of loaded ammo and the once fired brass for $280. The two dies sets will go for $25 plus shipping and the single full size die with decapper for $15.

Happy New Year and Good Hunting!
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
300 Ultra Mag loaded ammo and components-image.jpg  
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-01-2017, 04:21 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2009
    Posts: 91
    Re: 300 Ultra Mag loaded ammo and components
    RCBS Dies
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    300 Ultra Mag loaded ammo and components-image.jpg  
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 6.5-284 dies | 300 Win Mag brass,die,Berger bullets »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:33 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC