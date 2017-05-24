Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
05-24-2017, 09:52 PM
kfreeze
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: cambridge, mn
Posts: 29
300 saum and 7mm saum brass NEW. RP headstamp.
For sale. Brand new Remington brass for 300 saum and 7mm saum.
3 bags of 50 pieces 300 saum $75 shipped per bag
1 box of 100 pieces of 300 saum $130 shipped
2 boxes of 100 pieces 7mm saum $130 per box of 100 shipped.
All brass is new old stock. Remington headstamp.
