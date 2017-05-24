Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



300 saum and 7mm saum brass NEW. RP headstamp.
05-24-2017, 09:52 PM
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: cambridge, mn
Posts: 29
For sale. Brand new Remington brass for 300 saum and 7mm saum.

3 bags of 50 pieces 300 saum $75 shipped per bag
1 box of 100 pieces of 300 saum $130 shipped

2 boxes of 100 pieces 7mm saum $130 per box of 100 shipped.

All brass is new old stock. Remington headstamp.
