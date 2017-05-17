Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
300 saum and 338 Lapua brass
05-17-2017, 08:36 PM
Griffin
300 saum and 338 Lapua brass
108 peices of nosler once fired 338lm brass. Fully prepped $175 tyd
80 peices of once fired Remington 300saum brass. Fully prepped $125 tyd
