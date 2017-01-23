Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
300 rum sale off
01-23-2017, 08:00 PM
butcher307
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: cody wyoming
Posts: 65
300 rum sale off
85 once fired brass mix nosler and Remington
100 208 amax
180 208 eld
300 rum neck size die
Some primed with federal Mach primers
I pulled the bullets
Asking 175 for all obo
308,270 reloading items
ISO 375 h&h brass
