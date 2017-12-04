Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
300 RUM Norma brass
300 RUM Norma brass
#
1
04-12-2017, 12:58 AM
MWC
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: MN
Posts: 6
300 RUM Norma brass
Changed my project up and will not need these... 100 PC's of new in the bag 300 RUM Norma brass... $185 shipped in flat rate.
Will take PP or MO
