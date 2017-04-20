Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
.300 RUM Brass For Sale
04-20-2017, 11:44 AM
lv2hunt
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Southern California
Posts: 290
.300 RUM Brass For Sale
Hello,
I have 139 pieces of once fired .300 Remington head stamp ultra magnum brass with factory plastic shell holders for sale. $200.00 OBO shipped CONUS, prefer Paypal payment. Will also consider trades for new or once fired .338 Lapua brass.
Thanks,
lv2hunt
