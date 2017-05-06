300 RUM Brass, new and 1 shot. Rcbs dies.

Getting out of 300 RUM caliber. I'm more of a 7mag guy. I have a total of 108 once fired R-P brass. About 10 have fed 215m primers. Also have 50 brand new Nosler brass that were reloaded but I plan to disassemble them before shipping. They will have fed 215m primers. There are a total of about 60 loaded that I will disassemble but if someone is interested in buying for components as they are , please pm me. They are loaded with R 22 and Sierra 165s I believe. Also have a like new set of f/l RCBS dies. No rust/damage. If you are interested in buying all, I will throw in the shell holder free (5 of them). Please don't bother sending low-ball offers. I will ignore them. If these don't sell, I will sit on them.Prices:50 Unfired Nosler Primed $120 shipped108 once fired R-P. $170 shipped60 loaded for components only - pm meDies $30 shippedEverything together $320 shipped includes ammo boxes