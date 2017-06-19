Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
300 RUM brass
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
300 RUM brass
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-19-2017, 12:07 PM
cowboy57
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 124
300 RUM brass
Getting out of the 300 RUM game.
Remington Brass (70 Total)
48 New primed with Fed 215M
22 1x fired
$100 shipped
Nosler Brass (106 Total)
73 1x fired
23 1x fired primed with Fed 215M
10 new primed with 215M
$150 shipped
$230 shipped for everything
PayPal Gift or add 3%
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Partial box of 212 ELD-X , 60 bullets
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:36 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC