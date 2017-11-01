     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 300 RUM Brass -- 100 count
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

300 RUM Brass -- 100 count
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-11-2017, 11:45 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 203
300 RUM Brass -- 100 count
61 - Nosler - some new, some 1-2 time fired.

40 - FC Federal - Silver - all once fired.

Selling as a lot for $140 shipped.

Also have a RCBS 300 RUM die set that I can throw in for $160 shipped.

Or sell die set alone for $25 shipped
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Berger,hornady,nosler&combined technology bullets | WTS Redding dies »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:41 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC