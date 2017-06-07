300 Norma Mag RELOADING

I sold the rifle now I need to sell all the reloading stuff,
300 Norma Magnum Once fired brass 472 pcs $1.60 around plus shipping buy 50 get the MTM storage case.**********SOLD^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Berger Hybrid Target Bullets 30 Caliber (308 Diameter) 230 Grain Hollow Point Boat Tail 530 bullets all the same lot $250.00 plus shipping*SPF***
Redding Type S Bushing 3-Die Neck Sizer Set 300 Norma Magnum $140.00 shipped**********SOLD^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Product #: 926613
Redding #: 78928
Redding Full Length Sizer Die 300 Norma Magnum $65.00 shipped**********SOLD^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Product #: 668588
Redding #: 91928
Redding Competition Shellholder Set #35 (338 Lapua Magnum Magnum, 416 Rigby) $45.00 shipped**********SOLD^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Frankford Arsenal Perfect Fit Reloading Tray #10 $50.00 shipped for all ten
Giruad Trimmercase holder 300 norma magnum $40.00 shipped**********SOLD^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
http://i.imgur.com/iixF3tf.jpg