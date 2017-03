300 Norma & 338 Lapua dies Got a different set of dies so these are up for sale. Not looking for trades.



1st dies: 300 Norma Mag set by Whidden. Bushing full length sizer and micrometer set. These are a great dies. Lightly used but it as-new shape. Comes with plastic case and papers. $135/shipped



2nd die: Redding full lenght sizer die. Brand new, never used. $30/shipped