30 cal bullets and dies Cleaning some things off the bench. I'll make someone a deal on multiple items.

Bullets: Barnes 180 TTSX BT. 46 in the box. 30.00 tyd

Berger 185 VLD hunting opened but full box of 100. 40.00 tyd

Hornady 220 Eld x. 91 in the box. 30.00 tyd

Hornady 200 eld x. 66 in the box. 22.00 tyd

Hornady 178 eld x. 93 in the box. 30.00 tyd

RCBS 308 win and 300 rum FL die sets. 22.00 each tyd.



Any questions feel free to ask! Looking for 6.5 creed brass if anybody wants to trade.