30 cal Berger hunting vld 210 grain
Unread 07-15-2017, 01:14 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Idaho
Posts: 290
30 cal Berger hunting vld 210 grain
I have 1500 unopened 210 vld all the same lot number, I'll do $240 per 500 or $700 for all 1500 of them
