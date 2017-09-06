30 Ardvark / Neck Die & Seater / Wilson Brand / For Sale



Cleaning out my reloading room and found some goodies I don't have a use for anymore.30 Ardvark Neck Die & Seater for sale / WilsonAlso have 39 pcs. of once fired 30 American brass I'll through in with the dies.$40 free shippingUS Only

