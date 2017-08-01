     close
30-378 brass and dies
Unread 01-08-2017, 12:07 AM
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 148
30-378 brass and dies
I have 45 loose pieces of 30-378 brass. All weatherby brass. I also have a set of RCBS 30-378 dies. $100 obo.
    Unread 01-08-2017, 12:14 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2011
    Location: Augusta, Georgia
    Posts: 148
    Re: 30-378 brass and dies
    Dies
