Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
30-378 brass and dies
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
30-378 brass and dies
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-08-2017, 12:07 AM
James Kiser
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 148
30-378 brass and dies
I have 45 loose pieces of 30-378 brass. All weatherby brass. I also have a set of RCBS 30-378 dies. $100 obo.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
01-08-2017, 12:14 AM
James Kiser
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 148
Re: 30-378 brass and dies
Dies
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Stuff to sale
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:10 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC