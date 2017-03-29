Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


.30 and.284 bullets
Unread 03-29-2017, 11:40 AM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 46
.30 and.284 bullets
2 boxes Berger 30 cal. 190 vld , one box has been opened but it is a full box, same lot number, $68.00 shipped for both boxes together.

1 box Berger 210 vld hunting $42.00 shipped.

2 boxes Barnes .284 ttsx 140 grain, one box is open containing 44 bullets, $40.00 shipped for both together.
Unread 03-29-2017, 03:03 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,616
Re: .30 and.284 bullets
Are the barnes the same lot#
Brice
