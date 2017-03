30-06 brass & bullets

102 pieces 30-06 brass, factory ammo once fired. Cases have been sonic cleaned, full length resized, primer pockets uniformed, 30 degree chamfer and polished. Also 100 Sierra 30 caliber, 308 diameter, 220gr RN bullets. $40.00 includes shipping-postal money order only. If interested please respond here or email me at cgolden377@bellsouth.net