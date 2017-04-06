Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page .284 Amax 162 grain, .308 GMX 165 grain
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

.284 Amax 162 grain, .308 GMX 165 grain
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-04-2017, 02:34 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 63
.284 Amax 162 grain, .308 GMX 165 grain
I have about 59 Amax bullets(.284) and 35 Gmx bullets (.308)
I am willing to trade for .284 eldx 162 grn.,Nosler BT 168grn. 308, Nosler accubond 180 grn. .308 bullets.
I will sell also .Make me a reasonable offer.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTB .451 Cal/45acp Bullets 185-230gr | 22-250 brass mixed headstamp. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC