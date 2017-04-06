Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
.284 Amax 162 grain, .308 GMX 165 grain
.284 Amax 162 grain, .308 GMX 165 grain
06-04-2017, 02:34 PM
Summa724
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 63
.284 Amax 162 grain, .308 GMX 165 grain
I have about 59 Amax bullets(.284) and 35 Gmx bullets (.308)
I am willing to trade for .284 eldx 162 grn.,Nosler BT 168grn. 308, Nosler accubond 180 grn. .308 bullets.
I will sell also .Make me a reasonable offer.
