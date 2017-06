280 ACKLEY BRASS (norma) + HORNADY MODIFIED CASE [STONEY POINT] Found 73 pieces of formed 280 Ackley brass made from Norma 270 Win. I believe it is all twice fired (comes with ammo box), needs to be FL sized. Also have a case that was sent to Hornady to be drill & tapped for OAL gauge.



$45