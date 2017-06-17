Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-17-2017, 08:27 AM
RockyMtnMT
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,973
280 Ackley brass needed
Anybody have 100rnds of 280 Ackley brass available?
Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better
www.hammerbullets.com
To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
