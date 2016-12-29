Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
.277 Matrix vld
.277 Matrix vld
12-29-2016, 10:37 AM
Mickey D
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Marion,Al
Posts: 65
.277 Matrix vld
Wanting to buy a number of boxes of Matrix .277 vld bullets. Will pay top price.
Let me know what you have.
Please answer me at
remarcus98@gmail.com
