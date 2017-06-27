277 bullets



This would be great for someone wanting to try various hunting bullets in 277.



140gn Nosler partitions, 49 count (I opened the box and used one for mock up)

140gn Nosler Accubonds, 58 count (I combined a partial box with a full box)

140gn Sierra HPBT GameKings, 3 boxes unopened

140gn Sierra SPBT GameKing, box is opened but only missing 2 or 3 used for mock ups (I'm not going to count all 97+ of them)



Package deal.



All the above shipped to the lower 48 for $85.



I'll take paypal as a friend or a snail mailed check.

