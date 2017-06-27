Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



277 bullets
Unread 06-27-2017, 09:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 62
277 bullets
I am cleaning out my left overs from load development several years ago; I've gotten out of the 270WSM game.

This would be great for someone wanting to try various hunting bullets in 277.

140gn Nosler partitions, 49 count (I opened the box and used one for mock up)
140gn Nosler Accubonds, 58 count (I combined a partial box with a full box)
140gn Sierra HPBT GameKings, 3 boxes unopened
140gn Sierra SPBT GameKing, box is opened but only missing 2 or 3 used for mock ups (I'm not going to count all 97+ of them)

Package deal.

All the above shipped to the lower 48 for $85.

I'll take paypal as a friend or a snail mailed check.
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: DFW
Posts: 208
Re: 277 bullets
I'll take them-- pm sent
