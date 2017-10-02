Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-10-2017, 01:09 PM
cahunter805
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 250
270wsm dies, brass, bullets
Redding 270wsm dies. Competition seater, type S neck bushing die and standard neck die. $160
95pcs of Norma brass. Necks are skimmed, primer pockets cut, VLD chamfered. Most is 1x fired about 40pcs 2x fired. $120
Bullets
72ct 150gr accubond longrange. They are 2nds. $20
87ct 150gr Berger VLD. 58 new,29 pulled. $30
Buy it all for $300
