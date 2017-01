270 Winchester brass and bullets I am selling this for an older gentleman who isn't needing these anymore.



There's 10-50ct boxes of 130gr Nosler Partitions, 5-100ct boxes of 130gr Sierra Gameking 130 SBT and 153pcs of new Winchester 270 brass.



I also have 4 partial boxes of bullets ( 1 each of the Partitions and Gamekings, Barnes 130gr X and Nosler 130gr BT's ), some fired brass and a Chamber-All Modified Case that will be thrown in for free.



Would like to sell as a package deal for $300 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger