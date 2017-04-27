Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 270 win once fired hornady brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

270 win once fired hornady brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-27-2017, 08:06 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 98
270 win once fired hornady brass
148 pieces of once fired hornady 270win brass. Fired by me in a Weatherby Vanguard rifle. Brass has been cleaned and polished with walnut hull and polish. Looking for $70 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
270 win once fired hornady brass-270-brass.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS 7.62x39 brass | .300 RUM Brass For Sale *SOLD* »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:12 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC