.270 dies, brass, bullets
Unread 05-08-2017, 12:44 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 61
.270 dies, brass, bullets
75 New Norma .270 brass. Never fired. Berry's boxes included. $70 shipped

20 1x fired Nosler .270 brass. MTM case included. Would like to sell with something else. $5 shipped

125+ Nosler 140gr Accubond bullets. .277 diameter $50 shipped

12 Nosler 130gr Accubond bullets. Would like to combine with something else. .277 diameter $5 shipped with combined purchase

RCBS .270 Full Length Die set. Includes shell holder. $25 shipped

Hornady C.O.A.L. Gauge Die .270. $5, combine with something else.

Will accept PayPal friends and family. Shipped via USPS with tracking info provided. Selling because I am selling my .270 rifle and won't use this anymore.

