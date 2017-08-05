.270 dies, brass, bullets



20 1x fired Nosler .270 brass. MTM case included. Would like to sell with something else. $5 shipped



125+ Nosler 140gr Accubond bullets. .277 diameter $50 shipped



12 Nosler 130gr Accubond bullets. Would like to combine with something else. .277 diameter $5 shipped with combined purchase



RCBS .270 Full Length Die set. Includes shell holder. $25 shipped



Hornady C.O.A.L. Gauge Die .270. $5, combine with something else.



Will accept PayPal friends and family. Shipped via USPS with tracking info provided. Selling because I am selling my .270 rifle and won't use this anymore.



