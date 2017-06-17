Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



260 Rem - RL-26 & 143 ELDX
Unread 06-17-2017, 09:05 AM
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 973
260 Rem - RL-26 & 143 ELDX
I was messing around with QL to find a powder to use in my new custom barreled 260 Rem. I was surprised to see RL-26 on top of the velocity list and I figured that QL had lost its mind. No way a burn rate that slow would even work in the 260 Rem but... I had to see for myself so I put some data into QL to get a good starting load and went and shot a few rounds. Turns out they ran slightly faster than QL predicted. So I proceeded to load up a typical half grain spread with 3 rounds at each powder level. Groups got tighter as the powder quantity increased and there were consistent velocity increases with each jump in powder quantity. So I get it up to 2,800 fps and it shot the group in the attached target. Other groups on the way up ran 1.047", 0.766", and 0.609". I still can't believe that this even works but it actually works pretty good.
