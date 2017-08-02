Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-08-2017, 12:05 AM
spdrman
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Idaho
Posts: 272
260 FL die set and 260 neck die set
I have 2 sets of 260 dies I'd like to sell first is a FL die set.
Second is a neck die set and also comes with a Redding body die
$20 TYD for FL die set
$25 TYD for neck die set
