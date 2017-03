.260 brass and bullets FS

Sierra 142 grain HPBT match 1742C



-500 count new unopened box-$180 shipped



-150 count (same lot as above)-$56 shipped



Laupa .260 remington once fired brass



-Three lots of fifty count- $36 shipped each lot



Federal .260 remington once fired brass



-110 pieces-$66 shipped



Nosler .260 remington new unfired



-50 count-$46 shipped







Post an "I'll take it" follow up with PM



PMO or paypal gift



No trades