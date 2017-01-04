Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


257, 6.5mm, 7mm, 375 bullets for sale
  #1  
Unread 04-01-2017, 08:53 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Missouri
Posts: 341
257, 6.5mm, 7mm, 375 bullets for sale
Selling off a few boxes that I don't think I'll need anymore. all prices are shipped USPS smallest box I can fit them into. bullets are as follows....

2x .257 Speer Grand Slam 120gr soft point....... $40 both boxes complete 100rds total

2x .375 Nosler Combined Tech Fail Safe 300gr..... $60 35/36..... 71rds total

2x 6.5mm Hornady ELD-X 143gr....... $70 same lot, 2nd box has 110rds, 1st sealed 100

1x 6.5mm Sierra TMK 130gr...... $30 opened but all there, 100rds

1x 7mm Hornady AMAX 162gr..... $30 missing one bullet, 99rds total

shoot me a PM if you're interested, I'll take PP gift, USPS MO, cash.

Will also trade for 6.5mm Norma Diamond line 130gr
  #2  
Unread 04-01-2017, 08:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Missouri
Posts: 341
Re: 257, 6.5mm, 7mm, 375 bullets for sale
picture
257, 6.5mm, 7mm, 375 bullets for sale-20170401_203626.jpg  
