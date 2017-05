25 WSSM Brass I have 3 sealed bags of Winchester 25 WSSM brass for sale. 50 pieces per bag.



$75 Shipped/bag



Would prefer to sell, but would consider trading for the following:

- .224 75 grain Hornady Amax

- .224 75 grain Sierra Tipped Matchkings

- .264 140 grain Nosler Accubonds

- .264 150 grain Matrix VLD

