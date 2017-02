25 Cal bullets I have the following 25 Cal bullets I'd sell or trade for 100 gr Sierra or Speer bullets.

200 nosler ballistic tips 115 gr a few have been pulled maybe 20 PCs.

30 combined technology 115 gr. bt

60 Hornady 110gr interbond

20 110 gr accubond.



I'd sell them all for 80$ shipped. Obo